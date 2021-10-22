DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $272.47

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 272.47 ($3.56) and traded as low as GBX 265.66 ($3.47). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 269 ($3.51), with a volume of 97,920 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.47. The company has a market capitalization of £693.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70.

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.