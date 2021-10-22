Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $720.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 90.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,636,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.