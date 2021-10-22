Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.57 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

FANG stock opened at $108.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $114.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,115,000 after purchasing an additional 390,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.