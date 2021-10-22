DICE Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:DICE) Quiet Period Set To End on October 25th

DICE Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DICE) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 25th. DICE Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $204,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During DICE Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.