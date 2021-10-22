DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 483,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $46,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $77,890,000 after buying an additional 32,375 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

NYSE DKS opened at $123.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average is $104.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

