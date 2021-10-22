Dimecoin Hits Market Cap of $2.88 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $159.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001272 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00241456 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

