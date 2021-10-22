Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,711,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $38,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 699,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 143,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $2,212,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

