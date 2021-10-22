Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of ADT worth $37,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 158.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADT by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ADT by 61.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.20. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

ADT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

