Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of CommScope worth $36,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CommScope by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 188,728 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 147,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,452,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.