Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $37,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.