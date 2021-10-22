Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $38,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:HCI opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

