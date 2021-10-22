DinoSwap (DINO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $14.86 million and $1.31 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,887.23 or 0.99466306 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.18 or 0.06436734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022161 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 100,910,058 coins and its circulating supply is 49,139,384 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

