Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 357.40 ($4.67).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 283.72 ($3.71) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Also, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

