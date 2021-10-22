DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,918. The firm has a market cap of $782.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DMC Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 155.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of DMC Global worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

