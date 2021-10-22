Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,383 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Domo worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

