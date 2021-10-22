Donald Matthew Smith Sells 125,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $2,872,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $561,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $569,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

