DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.01. 358,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,126. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

