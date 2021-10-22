Douglas Reeson Sells 60,000 Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,000 shares in the company, valued at C$468,050.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Douglas Reeson sold 50,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

Shares of TSE:MGA traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.36. 826,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,504. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

