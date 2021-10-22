Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $169.59 on Wednesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Dover by 2,852.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 4,846.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.