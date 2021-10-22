DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSDVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $118.62. 12,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $133.78.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

