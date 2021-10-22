Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

DCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.10.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.62 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,503 shares of company stock worth $4,820,823 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at $63,912,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after buying an additional 1,001,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after acquiring an additional 967,875 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 10,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 845,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after acquiring an additional 837,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

