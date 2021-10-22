Dutch Bros Inc’s (NYSE:BROS) Quiet Period Will Expire on October 25th

Dutch Bros’ (NYSE:BROS) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 25th. Dutch Bros had issued 21,052,632 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $484,210,536 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Dutch Bros’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE BROS opened at $60.58 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $19,884,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

