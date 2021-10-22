Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

