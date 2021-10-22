Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.
EGBN opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $59.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.
