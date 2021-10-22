Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

EGBN opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

