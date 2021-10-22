East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

