easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 535 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 816.72 ($10.67).

EZJ stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 593.20 ($7.75). The company had a trading volume of 9,745,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,721. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 723.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.36. The stock has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders have purchased 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

