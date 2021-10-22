eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $5,709.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00317645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001966 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

