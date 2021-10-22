Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.36

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 250979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

