Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.65

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON EGL opened at GBX 199 ($2.60) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.47 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64.
