Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $67,381.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00072189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00107978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.07 or 0.99624874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.46 or 0.06468702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022312 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

