Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

ENTA stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302 over the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the period.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

