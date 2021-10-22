Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $74.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 1172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

