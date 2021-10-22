Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.31% of Encompass Health worth $24,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,661,000 after buying an additional 73,675 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

