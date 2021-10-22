Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Enel stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enel will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

