Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,925 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 627.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.89 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

