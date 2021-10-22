Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

ESMT opened at $34.43 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

