ENI (ETR:ENI) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.28

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €12.28 ($14.45) and last traded at €12.31 ($14.48), with a volume of 12567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €12.17 ($14.31).

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.41 ($14.60).

The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.89 and a 200 day moving average of €10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

