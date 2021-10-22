EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $4,245,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,218,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE NPO opened at $88.15 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.