Ensemble Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,361 shares during the quarter. First American Financial makes up 3.4% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of First American Financial worth $40,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 263,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in First American Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.79. 3,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,957. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

