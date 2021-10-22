Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $83.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 7.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded down $72.93 on Friday, hitting $2,764.79. 67,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,551.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

