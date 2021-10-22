Ensemble Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,506 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 680.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,390,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,737,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

COST traded up $5.89 on Friday, hitting $483.12. 29,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.63. The firm has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $477.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.