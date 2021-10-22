Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James Gentilcore Sells 18,498 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ENTG opened at $133.87 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Entegris by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Entegris by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

