Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

ETR opened at $103.92 on Friday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.