Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NorthWestern Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NorthWestern in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

