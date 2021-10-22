Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 435,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

