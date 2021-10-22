Ergo (ERG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.03 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $299.73 million and $5.03 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $9.36 or 0.00014997 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,430.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.75 or 0.06510882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00314880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.31 or 0.01004817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00088945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00428991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.52 or 0.00274735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00255618 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

