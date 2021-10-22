Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

