ESBC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87,633.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $87,633.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,928,270 coins and its circulating supply is 30,648,906 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

