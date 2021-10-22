Eugenia Ulasewicz Sells 2,523 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SIG opened at $89.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 625,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after acquiring an additional 505,692 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,073,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

