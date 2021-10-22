Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Buy at ING Group

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE EURN opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts expect that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 7,306,600.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 584,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

